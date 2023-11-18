Robbie Williams fan in serious condition after fall during concert

A fan at a Robbie Williams concert was left fighting for her life after she fell during the performance.

A woman in her seventies fell down six rows of seats at the Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Australia, as Williams was performing. She had apparently been trying to climb over several rows of seats when she slipped and fell. She is now in an induced coma and being treated in hospital for injuries to her head and face.

A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 10.15pm on Thursday (November 16).

“Last night we attended Allianz Stadium. We were called in to reports of a woman in her seventies who had fallen,” their statement said. “We treated her on scene to injuries to her face and head and took her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.”

Staff at the venue, as well as a bystander, looked after her until emergency services arrived, a Venues NSW spokesperson told The Telegraph [via The Independent].

“The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional,” the statement continued. “Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as they become available.”

NME has reached out to Williams’ representatives for comment.

Williams is currently in the middle of his first Australian tour since 2018, performing to crowds of up to 40,000 at stadiums around the country.

He is also the subject of a new Netflix documentary which was released earlier this month. The documentary provoked Sophie Ellis-Bextor to apologise for being “cruel” to him after a clip of her being rude to him in 1998 was used in the show.

Ellis-Bextor said she’d reached out to him “a few years back”, writing him a “note” apologising.

Since then, Ellis-Bextor said the pair have become friends and she revealed they had even “made some songs together”.