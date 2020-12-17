Robbie Williams nearly died from mercury poisoning after eating too much fish

Robbie Williams says he nearly died from mercury poisoning after eating too much fish every night.

The singer has resorted to a vegan diet since a routine blood test in 2017 revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in his system, meaning he could have “dropped dead”.

“I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen,” Williams told Radio X.

“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!'” he added. “That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’ I literally won the mercury award.”

He added: “I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time. Anyway, thank God, ’cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”

The singer then revealed that he “went plant-based the next day” after the test results came in.

In other news, Williams recently announced that he’s forming a new band – but it won’t include any of his former Take That bandmates.

Teaming up with a pair of Australian songwriters, Williams said the yet-to-be-named group have already worked on a few songs that they plan on releasing sometime soon.

This week, the singer dressed up as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the video for his new festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’.

The visuals see Robbie parodying the government’s daily Covid-19 briefings, and also includes a dancing Theresa May, a tribute to Queen‘s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and more.