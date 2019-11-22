Robbie Williams performed a surprise Christmas gig in London last night

Williams performed at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland last night

Robbie Williams performed a surprise gig in Hyde Park Winter Wonderland last night – you can see some images of the moment below.

To mark the release of his Christmas album – ‘The Christmas Present’ – which comes out today, Williams performed five tracks to the audience. Williams sang ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’, ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ and ‘Winter Wonderland’, plus his classics ‘Angels’ and ‘Feel’.

In a star review of his latest album, NME wrote: “We’ve heard these songs so often it would have taken a Christmas miracle for even a pop legend of Robbie’s stature to make them new.

“Still, his longtime collaborator and co-producer Guy Chambers has brought a great deal of warmth to this collection – newbie ‘Time For A Change’ comes on like ‘Strong’ with bells and whistles on. You‘d be a real Scrooge to deny ‘The Christmas Present’.”

You can see some images from the event here:

Recently it was announced that Williams was joining forces with boxing star Tyson Fury for ‘Bad Sharon’, a single from his latest album.

The unlikely collaboration, which stemmed from the pair meeting in Las Vegas last year when Fury was set to face German boxer Tom Schwarz, hears Williams and Fury rattle through the highs and lows of drunken Christmas festivities. It transpires that ‘Bad Sharon’ is the woman “from the office” – elsewhere, the pair sing about stealing “the champagne” and getting “off your face’.

‘Bad Sharon’ follows the songs ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ feat. Jamie Cullum, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ feat. Bryan Adams, and two new original tracks – ‘Let’s Not Go Shopping’ and ‘Rudolph’ – which have already been shared digitally. Today (November 22), Williams also released the album’s title song, ‘Time For Change.’