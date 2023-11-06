Robbie Williams recalls “confusing” past relationship with Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell

Robbie Williams has recalled his time dating Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell, and shed insight on the reasons behind their split.

The discussion comes ahead of a new four-part Netflix documentary, which is set to explore the highs and lows he has experienced throughout both his career and personal life.

One part is set to see the pop singer and former Take That member recall his past relationships, including his short-lived romance with Halliwell. According to Williams, he began his relationship with the Spice Girl while he was receiving help from Alcoholics Anonymous.

“We got on really well, it was fun, and we were just a little gang that were sharing a very magical moment, in a magical place,” Williams explained in the documentary (via The Independent).

He also recalled the two spending a long time abroad together, visiting the south of France with Williams’ songwriting partner, Guy Chambers, and his wife Emma.

“That was a very important holiday for me because I was happy… I wasn’t before and I wasn’t really for a long time after,” he told The Sun of that period together. Footage from that vacation is also included in the upcoming series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams shed light on how the relationship began to deteriorate, saying it was partly due to being deceived by paparazzi.

According to the singer, the paparazzi were following them throughout the holiday, and one went as far as telling him that they were being hounded because Halliwell had told them where they were going throughout the trip.

“I just found her company very, very easy,” he explained. “[But] it was a very confusing relationship, because she’s a girl and I’m a boy, we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past.”

He also added that while he no longer believes Halliwell did contact the paparazzi at the time, he did at the time due to issues with trust. “It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche, when you can’t trust anybody,” he added.

The upcoming programme about Williams’ life and career will be aired on Netflix from Wednesday (November 8). Check out the trailer above.

Elsewhere in the docu-series, Williams is set to open up about his long-term struggles with mental illness – namely his battles with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

The ‘Feel’ singer spoke candidly about the topics earlier this month, and urged people to be more “careful” about the comments they make towards those in the public eye.

In a description of the docu-series (via Huffington Post), the four parts will feature “hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team”. It will also be “ the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines”.