Robbie Williams reignites feud with Liam Gallagher: “Buy yourself a pair of bollocks”

Is it all kicking off again?

Robbie Williams has taken aim at Liam Gallagher, saying he should “buy yourself a pair of bollocks”.

The former Take That singer today (November 7) responded to a tweet that Gallagher posted earlier this week in which he said he “big fuck off fish to fry”. Williams wrote: “While your [sic] out buy yourself a pair of bollocks.”

The pair were friends in the ’90s but came at loggerheads on a number of occasions including when Williams challenged Gallagher to a fight during the 2000 Brit Awards.

Years later, in 2013, Gallagher labelled Williams a “fat fucking idiot” when the latter was given the opportunity to perform at a bigger venue in Manchester.

The latest incident has had fans convinced that Williams was purposefully trying to re-open old wounds.

One fan wrote: “Robbie trying to start twitter beef to stay relevant 😂😬” while another said: “He’s guna do ya now Robbie.”

Last month, Williams said he would still “love” to fight Gallagher.

Speaking to GQ, he said that he has a “long fucking list of enemies” and admitted that “Liam’s on the list” when asked about their beef.

“I’d love it. But I’d want it to be a professional fight. I’ve seen how much [YouTubers] KSI and Logan Paul made from theirs and I think we could trounce that. But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don’t want to do that,” he said.