Robbie Williams reiterates desire to play Glastonbury’s legends slot: “I know I’d slaughter it”

Robbie Williams has reiterated his desire to play Glastonbury‘s legends slot, saying he’d “slaughter it” if given the chance.

The singer has long stated that it’s his wish to perform at Worthy Farm, saying last year that it “would be cool” to play at “the epicentre of the music world”.

Now, speaking on fan podcast Robbie Williams Rewind, the singer said he’s “not been asked yet” to play, but that “I know I’d slaughter it.

“It’s one of those times and places, and a reimagination of what Robbie Williams is,” he said of a potential performance.

“When you do Glastonbury, perception changes more than any other festival. Diana Ross could play any festival and not get any traction, but she plays Glastonbury and everybody is talking about it, like Barry Gibb.

He added: “A lot of people there have an oblique perception of what I am. But if they saw me do it, I would take their heads off.”

Williams recently spoke about his notorious weekend at Glastonbury 1995 during an interview with NME. “You know, me turning up at Glastonbury… I’m trying to put it into terms that won’t get me in trouble, but it’s like Putin turning up in Westminster,” he said.

“That’s a bit extreme, obviously, but it was like, ‘What the fuck is he doing here?’ If you got Niall Horan or Harry Styles or whoever you wanna say that goes to Glastonbury now, it’s like, ‘Yeah – that’s what they should be doing. Hope they’re having a great time!’ There’s no judgement. But back when I went, it was, like, A Thing.”

Despite Williams’ interest in the legends set, Roxy Music are currently rumoured to be filling the special slot this year.

The only confirmed artist for Glastonbury 2023 so far is Elton John, who was confirmed as the first headliner for the festival last month.

The legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023.