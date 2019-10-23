Robbie Williams wants to headline Glastonbury – but won’t accept a legends slot

The Rock DJ himself on Worthy Farm...

Robbie Williams has revealed his ambitions to headline Glastonbury – but he doesn’t want the revered legends slot.

The pop icon, who previously graced the hallowed fields of Worthy Farm in 1998, told The Sun: “When I was at Glastonbury it felt as though the rest of the festival was like, ‘What the fuck are you doing here, you cunt?”

However, his ambitions to top the Pyramid Stage were re-ignited after he watched Adele‘s acclaimed headline slot in 2016.

“I’d like to headline and that’s what I’d like to do, if I did anything,” he said. “As far as I know, nothing is in the air for that. But they know where I am if they need me. I don’t want to do the legends slot, though.”

Last year, Williams’ friend and former collaborator Kylie Minogue stunned at Glasto when she took up the legends slot with an array of special guests. It went on to become the BBC’s most viewed Glastonbury performance of all time.

This year, Diana Ross will perform in the Sunday legends slot.

It comes months after NME called for Robbie’s return to Glastonbury, in our five-star review of his show at BST Hyde Park.

Describing the set as the “ultimate come-and-get-me plea”, our review stated: “Having conquered the likes of Wembley, Knebworth and now Hyde Park – there’s only one stage left for Robbie to tackle. On the basis of tonight’s showing, the fields of Worthy Farm should be the next challenge. Over to you, Glastonbury.”

Meanwhile, Robbie will return to London in December for a huge “Christmas Party” at the SSE Arena Wembley. It follows the release of his first ever festive record, ‘The Christmas Present’ on November 22.