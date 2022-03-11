Robbie Williams says he has nowhere to live after selling all of his houses

Robbie Williams has said that he doesn’t have anywhere to live currently after selling all of his properties.

The former Take That singer turned solo star reportedly sold his mansion in Los Angeles, California to Drake for £35million in a private deal, though it has not been confirmed (via the Mirror).

Williams is also said to have sold his house in Wiltshire for £6.75million in January, and is now looking for a new family home.

“We’re actually nowhere,” he told Australian DJs Kyle and Jackie O. “We’ve pretty much sold everywhere.”

Williams, who splits his time between the UK and US, added: “We don’t live anywhere and we’re trying to figure it out.”

The singer lived at his previous home with his wife Ayda Field and their four children: Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau.

“The four kids are constantly a Rubix Cube puzzle that we’re trying to sort out because if they are schooled, then they don’t see me because I’m all over the place,” Williams explained.

“And if they are home-schooled then they have another set of things that are a problem.”

He also addressed the reports that Drake was the new owner of his former LA home, saying: “If it was true I would have signed a non-disclosure agreement with any Canadians that it happened with.”

Williams is currently in Australia shooting a biopic of his life called Better Man. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the forthcoming film will tell the story of the artist’s rise to fame.

Speaking exclusively to NME last May, Williams’ longtime songwriter and collaborator Guy Chambers said that Better Man will “reimagine” the pop icon’s seminal hits. “It’s going to be a bit like they did with the Elton biopic [Rocketman],” he said.

Back in January, Robbie Williams said he hoped to head back out on tour this year following widespread COVID-related disruption to the live music industry. “But you see how this year has gone,” he conceded.

The pop star’s 11th solo album, ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’, came out back in 2016 ahead of his 2019 festive record, ‘The Christmas Present’.