Robbie Williams says he sees “a lot” of himself in Harry Styles

Robbie Williams has discussed the music and performance of Harry Styles, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star.

The singer was speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when asked about a number of the next generation of pop stars.

“You know when you see Harry Styles?” Mills asked Williams. “I see a bit of you in him, the way he owns it on stage.’

“Absolutely,” Williams replied. “I see a lot. This is inconsequential but the algorithm on my YouTube threw up a video of Harry Styles talking in between songs and what he was talking about was a bit of nonsense, like I talk about, just a bit of banter.

“And it was like, I see what he’s doing. He’s trying to fill a space…. that stage is massive and it’s a lonely place. You’d better throw some shapes or you’re just going to feel awkward.”

Williams was being interviewed by Mills for a new special titled Robbie Williams: My Life Thru A Lens, which is available on BBC Sounds now and will be broadcast on Radio 2 on New Year’s Day from 5-7pm GMT. Listen here now.

Elsewhere, Robbie Williams has said he’s a fan of Wet Leg and wants to collaborate with them.

The topic came up while Williams was being interviewed on an Italian radio station. “I like this band called Wet Leg. I’d really like to work with them. I don’t know if they’d like to work with me.”

Williams has had a busy 2022 – in September, he released ‘XXV’, a collection of re-recorded and orchestrated songs from throughout his career, which topped the UK Album Chart and led him to beat Elvis Presley as the artist with the most Number One albums. He then embarked on a tour of the UK and Ireland and then played two special shows at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, which were filmed for inclusion in his upcoming biopic, Better Man.

Next year, the singer will be playing at the Royal Estate of Sandringham for the first ever large scale live music event to be hosted on the Norfolk estate owned by the Royal Family. The gig on Saturday, August 26 will be Williams’ only outdoor headline concert in the UK next year.