Robbie Williams says he wants to collaborate with Wet Leg

Robbie Williams has said he’s a fan of Wet Leg and wants to collaborate with them.

The topic came up while Williams was being interviewed on an Italian radio station. “I like this band called Wet Leg. I’d really like to work with them. I don’t know if they’d like to work with me.” [via MusicNews.com]

Williams has had a busy 2022 – in September, he released ‘XXV’, a collection of re-recorded and orchestrated songs from throughout his career, which topped the UK Album Chart and led him to beat Elvis Presley as the artist with the most Number One albums. He then embarked on a tour of the UK and Ireland and then played two special shows at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, which were filmed for inclusion in his upcoming biopic, Better Man.

He discussed his plans for 2023 elsewhere in the Italian radio interview, which largely don’t involve music. “My long-term goals are many and varied. I want to build a hotel. I want to start a chain of stores. I’ve got some clothing that I’m going to be doing. I’ve written a TV show. There’s the film coming out. I’m so busy but I’m super-grateful these things keep happening to me.”

Williams recently said that he was forced to remove “four asshole villains” from the biopic, which is being helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

He is set to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. Defending his decision to go and perform in a country that has faced widespread criticism for its poor record on human rights, Williams said it would be “hypocritical” for him not to go to Qatar “because of the places I do go to”.

“I don’t condone any abuses of human rights anywhere,” he said. “But, that being said, if we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen”.