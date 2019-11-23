Robbie Williams says he wants to fight “school bully” Liam Gallagher

He's also got some praise for the singer

Robbie Williams has said that he wants to fight “bully” Liam Gallagher, while also showing his admiration for the former Oasis star.

Williams reignited his widely-reported rift with Gallagher earlier this month, telling him to “buy yourself a pair of bollocks” after the ‘Wall Of Glass’ singer said he had “big fuck off fish to fry”.

In an interview with The Sun, Williams has now praised Gallagher for his individuality within the music industry – though he’s not prepared to let bygones be bygones just yet.

“I admire [Gallagher]. He is the voice of a generation, the last of a dying breed, as pop stars are so boring these days,” he said.

“But I still want to fight him. He represents a school bully to me and I would like to take the bully down.”

Williams also spoke of how his relationship with former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow is similar to that of the estranged Gallagher brothers.

“We had a sibling rivalry. We were the original Liam and Noel,” Williams said, explaining that he’s “been obsessed by getting even with people” in his younger years.

Williams and Gallagher were friends back in the ’90s but came to loggerheads on a number of occasions, including when Williams challenged Gallagher to a fight during the 2000 Brit Awards.

In 2013, Gallagher labelled Williams a “fat fucking idiot” when the latter was given the opportunity to perform at a bigger venue in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has accused his brother Noel of trying to shut down his Twitter account as the feud between the two estranged brothers continues.