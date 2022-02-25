Robbie Williams secretly lent vocals to Lufthaus dance track ‘Sway’

Robbie Williams has revealed his involvement in Lufthaus, the (formerly) mysterious Armada Music signing that launched earlier this month.

The group released their debut single – a club-ready house banger titled ‘Sway’ – on February 11, but although it’s unmistakably Williams’ voice on the track, his identity was kept secret until today. The revelation comes via The Sun (as reported by Yahoo), which printed a statement from Lufthaus in its Bizarre column.

“This project has been keeping us busy in the studio throughout the pandemic, so we’re delighted to now be releasing the first single,” the group – rounded out by producers (and Williams’ longtime collaborators) Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis – wrote. “We’ve purposely kept Lufthaus unrevealed, so we’re looking forward to releasing more music and revealing more material over the coming months.”

Have a listen to ‘Sway’ below:

Williams went on to tease that he’s got plenty of other new music in the bank, saying he’s “constantly writing new songs”. He supposedly wrote 27 tracks in just three days, recently, and noted: “There is stuff that’s on my computer now that I wrote two years ago that probably won’t see the light of day for another two years.”

The former Take That singer cited ‘Candy’ (from 2012’s ‘Take The Crown’ album) as a notable example, being minted three years before its release.

Williams – who will be portrayed as a CGI monkey in the forthcoming biopic Better Man – released his latest full-length effort, ‘The Christmas Present’, in November of 2019. He had a Las Vegas residency lined up to support the record, but had it axed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He’s hopeful about his return to stages, though, saying in a recent interview: “Hopefully I’m going to go on tour at the end of this year.”

Referring to the ongoing impact of COVID restrictions on the music industry, he explained: “I think every summer we’re going to think it’s over and then every winter it’s going to come back. Every time I’ve had a guess that this is going to be over, I’ve been completely wrong.”

Meanwhile, Williams recently claimed that at the height of his career, he was targeted by a hitman. Looking back on a time when he was “ridiculously famous”, he explained: “I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before. It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.”

Last month, the singer announced plans to auction off three pieces of artwork created by Banksy, valued at over £10million. The artworks will be sold March 2 as part of Sotheby’s The Now Evening Auction, with Williams saying the sale will fund his own “art project”. He’ll supposedly launch the project this year.