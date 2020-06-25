Robbie Williams has bizarrely suggested that the Pizzagate conspiracy theory hasn’t been properly debunked.

The singer was interviewed by journalist Anna Brees, with a trailer for the second part seemingly showing the moment in which Williams discusses the conspiracy theory – which falsely alleged that Democrat Party officials and US restaurants were involved in a human trafficking and child sex ring.

It was widely debunked in the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, but Williams appears to suggest that the theory has not been properly investigated.

“Look, there might be a personally reasonable explanation for that language, who knows. The fact that we don’t know means that nothing has been debunked. Yes, there was no basement in the particular pizza place,” he says in the clip.

Megastar Robbie Williams gives one of the most brave and insightful interviews of his career.

Happening tonight at six. I’ll be on the live chat and available to take questions. Link here and taster below on the msm debunking conspiracy theories https://t.co/wmTBMglfqr pic.twitter.com/Ecg3owO5Ii — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) June 24, 2020

“That’s not the debunking that I want, as a civilian, a human that’s going ‘hey, this bit, this bit’s really fucking weird, what is that bit’.

“Nobody’s been asked, nobody’s said and there’s been no answers. But the overarching reporting on this story is debunked fake news. It’s not. The right questions haven’t been asked to the right people in the right places.

“Just as I take my popstar hat off, my celebrity hat off, and just talk as Robert from Stoke-on-Trent, ST6 7HA, opposite the Ancient Briton, big up Stoke-on-Trent – just as that guy for a moment, that’s watching from the terraces, why aren’t those questions being asked?”

He went on: “And also, if there is an explanation and it’s perfectly reasonable, then the explanation is perfectly reasonable. It doesn’t feel like it.”

His interview with Brees comes after he previously discussed the fictitious scandal with YouTuber Chris Thrall in May, having mentioned a theory involving “a dough based food with a dairy topping on it”

Williams said: “This sort of out of control red pilling can come back and bite a lot of people in the a**e.”

Conspiracy theorists previously alleged that emails sent by Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta contained coded messages which implicated the Democrat Party in a paedophile sex ring.

They claimed that children were being abused and Satanic rituals were taking place in the basement of Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria based in Washington DC.

It led to gunman Edgar Maddison Welch storming the restaurant in December 2016 and firing a series of shots before he was arrested.

The theory has been debunked on multiple occasions and no alleged victims have ever come forward.

In the first part of the video, Robbie also says he was inspired to speak out after being accused of “the most heinous plot you could ever imagine a human being involved with”.

Brees’ video description also states that he is “curious to explore so-called conspiracy theories around the sexual abuse of children by powerful politicians and high-profile celebrities.”

Representatives for Robbie Williams refused to comment.