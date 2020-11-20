Robbie Williams tackles coronavirus on new festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’

Robbie Williams has unveiled new single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ – and it’s a timely look at the festive season during the time of COVID-19.

The new single sees Robbie tackling what is likely to be the strangest of Christmases for many of us, with nods to Facetimes, zooms and receiving hand sanitiser as a gift.

And in a nod to social distancing, he sings: “Santa’s on his sleigh, but now he’s two metres away.”

A collaboration with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, the single is taken from Robbie’s new double album ‘The Christmas Present’ – which features guest appearances from the likes of Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury.

Originally released last Christmas, the album gave Robbie his 13th Number 1 solo album last December, equalling Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums.

Robbie’s latest effort comes after he revealed that he has written a song with Shaun Ryder.

Appearing on the latest edition of The Adam Buxton Podcast, the pop star discussed teaming up with the Happy Mondays and Black Grape musician for a one-off track.

“Me and him have done a song together,” Williams said. “Quite often I try and channel Shaun Ryder when I’m writing songs.

“The song will emerge, plans change all the time, but hopefully [it will be released] sometime in the spring.”

Williams also explained that he and Ryder had bonded over a shared interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial life. “I saw bits of Shaun’s UFO show [2013’s Shaun Ryder On UFOs], I’ve spoke to Shaun about it,” he said.

In a three-star review of The Christmas Present, NME wrote: “We’ve heard these songs so often it would have taken a Christmas miracle for even a pop legend of Robbie’s stature to make them new.

“Still, his longtime collaborator and co-producer Guy Chambers has brought a great deal of warmth to this collection – newbie ‘Time For A Change’ comes on like ‘Strong’ with bells and whistles on. You‘d be a real Scrooge to deny ‘The Christmas Present’.”