Robbie Williams teases “big plans” for new duet with Kylie Minogue

Robbie Williams has teased a new duet with Kylie Minogue.

The pair previously joined forces on 2000’s ‘Kids’, which became an enduring hit for both artists despite narrowly missing out on the number one spot in UK chart to U2‘s ‘Beautiful Day’.

Now, Robbie has revealed that he and the Australian icon have “big plans” for the track’s follow-up.

“I have a song with Miss Kylie Minogue, I have big plans for it if she is up for it. I have big plans,” he told the Daily Star.

An insider added: “Kylie and Robbie have recorded a new song together. It’s their first collab since ‘Kids’ in 2000 and Robbie is keen to make it a single. Due to Covid there are no concrete plans for the release.

“It won’t be a mini drop like Kylie recently did with her Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ with Dua Lipa.”

It comes after Robbie revealed his next album will have a “disco feel” after seeking inspiration from Kylie’s 2001 track ‘Your Disco Needs You’, which he co-wrote.

He said: “I’ve got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don’t know when it’s coming out. It’s got a very disco feel to it.”

In altogether stranger news, Robbie also recently admitted he nearly died from mercury poisoning after eating too much fish every night.

The singer has resorted to a vegan diet since a routine blood test in 2017 revealed dangerously high levels of mercury in his system, meaning he could have “dropped dead”.

Williams recently announced that he’s forming a new band – but it won’t include any of his former Take That bandmates.

Teaming up with a pair of Australian songwriters, Williams said the yet-to-be-named group have already worked on a few songs that they plan on releasing sometime soon.