The Struts have shared a collaborative song with Robbie Williams called ‘Stange Days’, which will serve as the title track on their forthcoming third album.

The four-piece glam rock outfit will release the record on October 16 via Interscope, following up on 2018’s ‘Young & Dangerous’, and have so far previewed the project with the Albert Hammond Jr-featuring ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’.

In a more unexpected turn, The Struts have now offered up LP3’s opener and title track – a slow-burning ballad featuring Robbie Williams. You can listen below.

“Oh thеse are strange times/ Lost in our mi-minds/ We don’t know, it’s unclear/ Where we’ll be this time next year“, Williams sings in his chorus, reflecting on the uncertainty and hardships of 2020.

“I was doing Quarantine Radio [the band’s lockdown live-stream] and Robbie hit me up out of the blue asking if we could talk,” said frontman Luke Spiller (via Consequence Of Sound). “We ended up FaceTiming for about two hours the first time we’d ever spoken, talking about life and music and UFOs and everything else you can think of.”

He continued: “I asked if he’d like to work together at some point, and while we were making the album, he graciously let us come over and record him singing on his front porch.”

The aptly-titled ‘Strange Days’ album was created over the course of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, and will also contain team-ups with Tom Morello and Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

You can pre-order the record here and see its full tracklist below.

01. Strange Days (feat. Robbie Williams)

02. All Dressed Up (With Nowhere to Go)

03. Do You Love Me

04. I Hate How Much I Want You (feat. Phil Collen & Joe Elliott of Def Leppard)

05. Wild Child (feat. Tom Morello)

06. Cool

07. Burn It down

08. Another Hit of Showmanship (feat. Albert Hammond Jr.)

09. Can’t Sleep

10. Am I Talking to the Champagne (or Talking to You)