Robbie Williams threatened with being beheaded during trip to Haiti

Robbie Williams has revealed that he and wife Ayda Field were threatened with being beheaded while doing charity work in Haiti.

The singer visited the Caribbean country with Unicef after the 2010 earthquake which left an estimated 250,000 dead and 1.5 million people without homes.

Recalling the scary incident on Field’s Postcards from the Edge podcast, Williams said: ‘I got threatened to be beheaded in Haiti. We were going out there to help.

“I was like, ‘Should we go to the next street then?’, and looking back, it was scary.”

Field added: “I was with you. I too was being threatened to be beheaded as well.”

Williams previously discussed seeing the aftermath of the earthquake and explained: “As we walked around Jacmel on the first day, it’s hard to explain in words the massive and devastating impact that the earthquake clearly had – it’s a whole different league from what I had imagined I would see.

“It was almost unbelievable, like a movie set. Cars completely crushed – some still poking out from underneath the buildings that have fallen on top of them.”

In May, Williams also re-joined his Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual charity show.

The singer joined forces with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a lockdown show. It was to raise funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping to support concert crews during the coronavirus outbreak.