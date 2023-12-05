Robbie Williams to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 

Robbie Williams has been announced as the next headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park concert series.

The British pop icon will take to the stage on Saturday, July 6, following previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli who will top the bill on the Friday (July 5).

The British Summer Time performance will be a UK exclusive for the singer, where he’s set to perform hits like ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Angels’.

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!” Williams said in a press statement.

Tickets are due to go on general sale this Friday (December 8) at 10am GMT from here.

Bocelli’s headlining slot – tickets for which are on sale now – was announced last month, which makes the Italian tenor the first classical artist to headline the festival. A full line-up, plus support acts for each show, are due to be announced.

Headliners who appeared at BST Hyde Park this year included Lana Del Rey, P!nk, Take That, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses and BLACKPINK.

Last month, Williams was the subject of a new self-titled Netflix documentary which reflected on his life and career in the spotlight.

In a four-star review, NME wrote that the series “makes clear the perils of pop stardom”, adding: “It’s a persuasive account of the gulf that can occur between wealth and happiness, a simple sentiment that can be difficult to really feel. Like Robbie himself, the show’s imperfect and a little insular, but its emotional pull is undeniable.”

In 2023 the pop singer also released ‘XXV’, an album celebrating his 25 years as a solo artist. He reflected on his career in an interview with NME, sharing: “I don’t feel any less ambitious than I did when I was 27.”

He added: “Mind you, I always give myself future jeopardy in my own mind about this whole thing collapsing. What I actually thought, on the last night of Knebworth, was, ‘Well – that’s it, then. It’s all downhill from here…’”

Late last month, Williams paid tribute to a fan who died after a fall during a recent concert in Sydney.