Robbie Williams to perform at the Sandringham Estate next summer

Robbie Williams will be playing at the Royal Estate of Sandringham next summer.

The show is the first ever large scale live music event to be hosted on the Norfolk estate owned by the Royal Family, and is taking place on Saturday, August 26, 2023. It will be Williams’ only outdoor headline concert in the UK next year.

Giles Cooper, promoter at the event’s organisers Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better!”

“His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis! We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories forever!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (December 9), with a pre-sale taking place a day prior. You can buy yours here.

So honoured to be playing this show at the Sandringham Estate in the UK Summer x pic.twitter.com/825jGGoFKA — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 5, 2022

Williams recently went into more detail about his plans for 2023 in an interview with an Italian radio station, revealing that they largely don’t involve music.

“My long-term goals are many and varied,” he said. “I want to build a hotel. I want to start a chain of stores. I’ve got some clothing that I’m going to be doing. I’ve written a TV show. There’s the film coming out. I’m so busy but I’m super-grateful these things keep happening to me.”

He also said that he was a fan of Wet Leg and would be interested in collaborating with them – “I’d really like to work with them. I don’t know if they’d like to work with me.”

Williams is set to perform at Doha Golf Club in Qatar later this week, which he was criticised for on the basis of the country’s poor human rights record, a subject of much discussion in relation to the current World Cup.

“I don’t condone any abuses of human rights anywhere,” he said in response to the controversy. “But, that being said, if we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen”.