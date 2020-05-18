Robbie Williams to rejoin Take That for one-off virtual charity gig

Robbie Williams is set to rejoin Take That for a one-off virtual charity show later this month.

The singer will join forces with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, for a lockdown show later this month on May 29. They’re aiming to raise funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation, who are helping to support concert crews during the coronavirus outbreak.

Williams famously left the group to launch his hugely successful solo career in 1995, before returning in 2010 for their sixth album, ‘Progress’.

Take That said of the gig: “This is a world first for us! Reuniting with our old friend online for a one-off performance! “It’s always great getting back together with Robbie and we are really excited to be part of this unique show that everyone can enjoy from home.

"We are also delighted to be supporting Nordoff Robbins and Crew Nation around this show, two charities very close to our hearts." Robbie added: "I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again — it's always a pleasure." The show will take place on Friday, May 29 at 8pm on the Compare the Meerkat YouTube channel and Facebook Live. It comes after Robbie used his time in lockdown to record a series of unlikely covers, including Manic Street Preachers' 'Motorcycle Emptiness' and Oasis' Wonderwall.

Last week, he was also interviewed by Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson for a bizarre mock interview, which saw the singer donning chainmail and a plastic sword.