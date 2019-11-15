"Put on your glad rags / Go get off your face"

Robbie Williams has joined forces with boxing star Tyson Fury for ‘Bad Sharon’, the latest single from his forthcoming album ‘The Christmas Present’.

The unlikely collaboration, which stemmed from the pair meeting in Las Vegas last year when Fury was set to face German boxer Tom Schwarz, hears Williams and Fury rattle through the highs and lows of drunken Christmas festivities. It transpires that ‘Bad Sharon’ is the woman “from the office” – elsewhere, the pair sing about stealing “the champagne” and getting “off your face’.

‘Bad Sharon’ follows the songs ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ feat. Jamie Cullum, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ feat. Bryan Adams, and two new original tracks – ‘Let’s Not Go Shopping’ and ‘Rudolph’ – which have already been shared digitally.

Williams’ festive double album, which is split into Christmas Past and Christmas Future, is released next Friday, November 22 via Columbia Records (pre-order is available now).

The former Take That singer, who was in Las Vegas last year for a residency, said of his collaboration with Fury: “It was such an honour to meet [Fury] but to be able to do that [be in his dressing room pre-fight] was mind-blowing…In that moment it clicked in, I’ve seen him sing, he’s a huge character, huge personality, got a great voice, and I asked him right there and then and he said yes… His voice has got gravel, grit and personality.”

The lead single from ‘The Christmas Present’, called ‘Time for Change’, is released next Friday when the album arrives, and will be accompanied by a new video shot by Vaughan Arnell.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Christmas Past

1. ‘Winter Wonderland’ *

2. ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ featuring Jamie Cullum *

3. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ *

4. ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)’ *

5. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby’

6. ‘Rudolph’

7. ‘Yeah! It’s Christmas’

8. ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ featuring Poppa Pete

9.’ Let’s Not Go Shopping’

10. ‘Santa Baby’ featuring Helene Fischer *

11. ‘Best Christmas Ever’

12. ‘One Last Christmas’

13. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise’

Disc 2: Christmas Future

14. ‘Time For Change’

15. ‘Idlewild’

16. ‘Darkest Night’

17. ‘Fairytales’ featuring Rod Stewart

18. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ featuring Bryan Adams *

19. ‘Bad Sharon’ featuring Tyson Fury

20. ‘Happy Birthday Jesus Christ’

21. ‘New Year’s Day’

22. ‘Snowflakes’

23. ‘Home’

24. ‘Soul Transmission’

– Bonus tracks

25.’I Believe in Father Christmas’ *

26. ‘Not Christmas’

27. ‘Merry Kissmas’

28. ‘It Takes Two’ featuring Rod Stewart *

*indicates a cover

Williams will perform tracks from the new record over two nights at The SSE Arena, Wembley for the ‘The Robbie Williams Christmas Party’ live show on December 16 and 17.

In February, Williams returns to Las Vegas spring for a 2020 residency. Fans who pre-order ‘The Christmas Present’ from the official Robbie Williams Store before midnight UK time on Monday (November 18) will receive priority access to the exclusive artist ticket pre-sale for the Las Vegas shows.

In other news, Williams recently took aim at Liam Gallagher, saying the former Oasis frontman should buy himself “a pair of bollocks”.