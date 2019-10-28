Robbie Williams says he “would still love to fight” Liam Gallagher

"I'd want it to be a professional fight"

Robbie Williams says he still holds a grudge against Liam Gallagher, adding in a new interview that he would “love” to fight him.

Speaking to GQ, Williams said that he has a “long fucking list of enemies” and admitted that “Liam’s on the list” when asked about their beef, which dates back to the 2000 BRIT Awards. The pair were briefly friends in the 90s following Williams’ spilt from Take That.

At the Brit Awards in 2000, Williams – who was picking up the trophy for Best Video – asked the crowd: “Would anybody like to see me fight Liam? Liam: £100,000 of your money, £100,000 of mine… we’ll get in the ring and have a fight. Now are you gonna do it or pussy out, you fucking wimp?”

The late Royle Family actress Caroline Aherne, who was presenting the award, added: “I vote Liam.”

Speaking about the list of “enemies” that’s he compiled, Williams told GQ: “When you go to a certain place for recovering alcoholics you have to write down a list of resentments – mine was like fucking War And Peace.”

Speaking about a potential fight with Liam, Williams said he’d like to set up a professional one.

“I’d love it. But I’d want it to be a professional fight. I’ve seen how much [YouTubers] KSI and Logan Paul made from theirs and I think we could trounce that. But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don’t want to do that.

“It’s got to be fucking whistles and bells if it happens…Yeah, Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.”

Last year, Williams reignited his feud with Gallagher after he called upon his fans to tweet abuse at the frontman during a show of his Las Vegas residency.

“If you have enjoyed the show, I have been Robbie Williams,” he said at the end of the show. “And if you haven’t and you are upset about anything, I have been Liam Gallagher.”

He continued: “In fact, if you want to start a hashtag, you can put ‘Liam Gallagher was shit tonight’, if you want.”

Earlier this month, Williams announced the release of an upcoming festive album, ‘The Christmas Present’, along with news that he’s hosting a massive ‘Christmas Party’ at London’s SSE Arena on December 16.

Meanwhile, Gallagher revealed yesterday (October 27) that he’s already got the name for his third album.