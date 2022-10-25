Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Korn’s ‘Blind’ for ‘Sunday Lunch’

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have returned for yet another Sunday Lunch, this time stripping back to their roots for a casual cover of Korn’s ‘Blind’.

Released in August of 1994, ‘Blind’ was the first song Korn ever issued as a single. As usual, Fripp plays lead guitar on the kitchen-set cover, starring daggers into the camera while his wife puts on her best Jonathan Davis impression.

It’s the pair’s first-ever tribute to Korn, but adds to a growing list of their nu-metal covers – earlier this year, they delivered Sunday Lunch instalments tackling hits by Slipknot (‘Psychosocial’) and Limp Bizkit (‘Nookie’).

Have a look at the video below:

Fripp and Willcox’s cover of ‘Blind’ marks a return to their usual Sunday Lunch format, following a quartet of videos featuring Chesney Hawkes. For the past month, Hawkes has joined the pair every week for covers of ‘Summer Of 69’, ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and even Hawkes’ own song, ‘The One And Only’.

The pair began their Sunday Lunch series back in 2020, and have since released new episodes weekly. They’ve covered a vast array of artists, with recent standouts including Pantera’s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others. They also recently performed a rendition of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Next year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll be performing.