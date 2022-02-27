Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover The Black Keys on Sunday Lunch

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of The Black Keys‘ hit ‘Lonely Boy’ – check it out below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which was launched in 2020. The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins and given a special Valentine’s Day performance of ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’ by The Dead Kennedys.

Advertisement

Today (February 27), Sunday Lunch headed to 2011 with a hit single from The Black Keys’ breakout album ‘El Camino’.

Watch Fripp and Willcox take on ‘Lonely Boy’ below.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

Advertisement

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Elsewhere, The Black Keys are set to head out on their 2022 ‘Dropout Boogie’ US tour. Band of Horses will be supporting on all 32 dates of the expansive North American tour, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, and the Velveteers opening select performances.