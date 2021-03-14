Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls Girls Girls’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Mötley Crüe‘s ‘Girls Girls Girls’ – watch it below.
- Read more: The Dirt film review – forget passing the Bechdel test, this wouldn’t even pass a literacy test
The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.
Last week (March 7), the pair showed support for Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement with a cover of the pop star’s ‘Toxic’.
This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Mötley Crüe‘s ‘Girls Girls Girls’, with Willcox performing holding a red tennis racket and yellow ball.
“Toyah and Robert ‘Serve’ you another helping of Sunday Lunch – GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS…..” Willcox captioned the new video.
You can watch their latest cover below:
Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.
“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”
Willcox revealed last month that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.
Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.
Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last March. He was 59 years old.