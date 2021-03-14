Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls Girls Girls’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Mötley Crüe‘s ‘Girls Girls Girls’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (March 7), the pair showed support for Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement with a cover of the pop star’s ‘Toxic’.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Mötley Crüe‘s ‘Girls Girls Girls’, with Willcox performing holding a red tennis racket and yellow ball.

“Toyah and Robert ‘Serve’ you another helping of Sunday Lunch – GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS…..” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”