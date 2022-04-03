Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ ‘Can’t Stop’ – watch it below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which was launched in 2020. The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins and Kaiser Chiefs‘ ‘I Predict A Riot’; last week’s cover saw the pair deliver their take on Edwin Starr’s ‘War’.

For their reworking of ‘Can’t Stop’, taken from RHCP’s 2002 studio album ‘By The Way’, the pair take up residence in their kitchen once more, with a backdrop that includes a painting of a banner that reads: “Red Hot Fripp A-licous.”

Willcox, who often performs on top of the couple’s kitchen table, stands alongside Fripp at the front of the screen this week, donning a pair of aviator shades and multi-coloured body paint.

“This week Toyah and Robert are RED HOT!!!” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Back in August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner, died in February at the age of 75.

According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has yet been officially revealed.

McDonald’s passing follows the recent deaths of fellow King Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th studio album, ‘Unlimited Love’, on Friday (April 1).

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “There’s a lot to ‘Unlimited Love’, both in scale and ambition. It’s at once familiar – without being boring – and fresh (but never at the expense of the band’s identity).

“On their 12th album, Red Hot Chili Peppers not only get comfortable with their own impressive legacy, but prove there’s plenty more to come.”