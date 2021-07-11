Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of the Sex Pistols‘ ‘Pretty Vacant’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (July 4), the pair performed a version of System Of A Down’s ‘Chop Suey’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox sporting a Mohican-esque hairstyle, dramatic facepaint, a bunch of keys, and a see-through blouse digitally blurred across the chest.

For their reworking of the Sex Pistols’ ‘Pretty Vacant’, taken from the band’s one and only album, 1977’s ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’, Willcox returns to her punk roots – she was in a punk band during the early years of her career – rocking a mohawk and fiery-coloured body paint, and wearing a barely-there sheer top that looks like it’s close to falling off completely.

“The kitchen trio are back and by all accounts are Pretty Vacant!!!! Don’t miss this one,” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Lat month, Willcox shared her new single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox, taken from her upcoming album ‘Posh Pop’, due out August 27.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing. Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.