Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Shirley Bassey’s ‘Goldfinger’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Shirley Bassey‘s ‘Goldfinger’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week, Willcox performed a version of The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’ to welcome home Fripp, who had been away for a while. During this time, the pair started Sunday Lunch off-shoot, Sunday Lunch Love Letters, where they would perform songs on a split-screen from different locations.

For their reworking of ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 track taken from the Jame Bond film of the same name, Willcox is seen performing on a table in a glistening jacket while Fripp sits looking up at her while holding up his painted gold finger.

“Robert is back at home and he’s seated in the kitchen for a very special performance from Toyah that might just shake *and* stir. No Martini required,” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”