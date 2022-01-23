Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of The Clash‘s ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ – watch it below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which returned last week after a brief break for the holidays.

Launched in 2020, the series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week’s cover saw the pair perform The Undertones‘ ‘Teenage Kicks’. Filmed in their kitchen, Willcox, wearing a see-through half blouse and heart-shaped, black nipple covers, pulled tissues from a box as the pair got up close and personal with the camera.

For their reworking of ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’, which originally featured on The Clash’s 1982 album ‘Combat Rock’, Fripp plays the guitar as Willcox, donning a sheer lace body suit, black stockings, a police man’s hat and the same heart-shaped, black nipple covers from last week, sings and dances around the kitchen. Fripp wore the same suit for both performances.

“They are back for another edition of Sunday Lunch. It’s always tease, tease, tease, you’re happy when I’m on my knees…. I don’t think we need to say anything else :-)” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Even though they took a small break from their Sunday Lunch performances over Christmas, Fripp and Willcox didn’t totally abandon fans. The pair shared a number of festive songs and carols over the latter part of December, including ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ and ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’.

Willcox revealed last February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”