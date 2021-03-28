Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of ZZ Top’s ‘Gimme All Your Lovin”

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of ZZ Top‘s ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (March 21), the pair revealed a version of Motörhead’s ‘Ace Of Spades’ with Willcox dressed in a maid’s outfit and dealing cards into the gust of a fan.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on ZZ Top’s ‘Gimme All Your Lovin”, with Willcox performing dressed in a burlesque-type outfit complete with a couple of pairs of scissors. The pair are joined by a mysterious second guitarist.

“Toyah, Robert and a mysterious stranger ask for ‘All Your Lovin’,” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed last month that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last March. He was 59 years old.