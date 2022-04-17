Robert Fripp becomes Slash for Michael Jackson cover with Toyah Willcox

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp has dressed up as Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash with his wife Toyah Willcox to cover Michael Jackson’s ‘Give In To Me’.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of the COVID lockdown.

The series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ by the Smashing Pumpkins and Kaiser Chiefs‘ ‘I Predict A Riot’; last week’s cover saw the pair deliver their take on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop.

For the new cover, Fripp wears Slash’s iconic top hat and long curly hair, as well as a fake cigarette hanging out of his mouth.

In the background, Willcox has made a sign reading: “Fripp’s my Slash.”

Check out the cover below.

Back in August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”