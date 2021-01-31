Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox declare love for rock’n’roll in latest cover

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shared another cover from their kitchen as their quarantine series continues.

The husband and wife duo have been sharing eclectic covers from their home over the last few weeks, taking on a host of rock classics.

This week’s instalment of their Sunday Lunch series saw them take on Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock’n’Roll’. Willcox joined Fripp on guitar for the intro before moving the sea-green Fender to her side and focusing on singing instead.

“Happy Sunday Lunch, everybody!” Willcox shouted at the end of the brief clip. “We love rock n roll as well!” she added in the YouTube description. Watch it below now.

Last week (January 24), the couple tackled Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. During the cover, Willcox held a pair of blue gym weights. “Welcome To The Jungle and welcome to a new exercise lesson with your favourite pair,” they captioned the video.

Previous covers have also included versions of songs by the likes of Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, and David Bowie. For a take on Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’, Willcox dressed as a cheerleader, while their rendition of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ saw her bring her exercise bike into the kitchen to perform from.

That video went viral, racking up over 2.7million views in one week and saw the couple trending worldwide. “We are so very humbled. THANK YOU,” they wrote in the intro to the following week’s cover video.