King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shown support for the #FreeBritney movement as they performed a cover of one of Britney Spears’ hits.

In the latest edition of the couple’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch series, they played a version of Spears’ 2003 single ‘Toxic’.

In the video, Fripp appeared in his typical shirt, waistcoat and tie, while Willcox carried a truncheon and had black makeup painted over one eye. Before the performance started, a title screen showed the #FreeBritney hashtag, which also appeared in the right-hand corner of the video throughout.

After the pair had finished their version of the track, they both held up handmade signs with a red heart in the middle and the words “Britney we c you” around it. Watch the performance below now.

Last week, Fripp and Willcox were joined by a snake for a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’. “No animals were harmed or mistreated in the filming of this episode,” a title screen assured viewers at the start of that episode.

Earlier this year, Willcox revealed that the musical couple had started the Sunday Lockdown Lunch series because Fripp had started “withdrawing” under coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.”

Other covers in the series so far have seen the pair take on tracks by the likes of Alice Cooper, Metallica, Soft Cell, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and more.