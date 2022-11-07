Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover The Cramps’ ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and wife Toyah Willcox have shared their latest Sunday Lunch cover – watch their rendition of The Cramps‘ ‘Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?’ below.

After marking Halloween with a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Children Of The Grave’ last week, the married couple returned to the kitchen today (November 6) for a cover of a 1986 song that featured all their signature off-the-wall energy.

Prior to the Black Sabbath’s cover, the week before’s Sunday Lunch saw Fripp and Willcox take on Korn’s 1994 hit ‘Blind’, rounding out something of a nu-metal trilogy: prior to it, they’d covered tracks by Slipknot (‘Psychosocial’) and Limp Bizkit (‘Nookie’).

That edition also marked a return to the usual Sunday Lunch format, following a quartet of videos featuring Chesney Hawkes. With him, the pair covered ‘Summer Of 69’, ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and even Hawkes’ own song, ‘The One And Only’.

Check out the new Sunday Lunch cover of The Cramps below.

Fripp and Willcox began their Sunday Lunch series back in 2020, and have since released new episodes weekly. They’ve covered a vast array of artists, with recent standouts including Pantera’s ‘5 Minutes Alone’, Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’ and Billy Idol‘s ‘Rebel Yell’, among many others. They also recently performed a rendition of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’ in dedication to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Next year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll be performing.

Last Week, Fripp said the Sunday Lunch series had upset some King Crimson fans. He refused to pander to them, however, saying in a new interview: “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.