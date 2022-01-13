Robert Glasper previews new album with ‘Black Superhero’ featuring Killer Mike

Robert Glasper has announced the release of a third album in his ‘Black Radio’ series, and shared its second single, ‘Black Superhero’.

Set to land on February 25 via Loma Vista, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s forthcoming LP follows 2012’s ‘Black Radio’ and 2013’s ‘Black Radio II’. It was first previewed in 2020 with the release of ‘Better Than I Imagined’ featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Other features on the 13-track release include Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common, Ty Dolla $ign, Esperanza Spalding and Ant Clemons.

It also sees guest spots from Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T., all of whom appear on the newly released ‘Black Superhero’. You can watch the Charlie Buhler-directed video below.

You can pre-order ‘Black Radio III’ here, and see the tracklisting below.

1. ‘In Tune’ (ft. Amir Sulaiman)

2. ‘Black Superhero’ (ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T.)

3. ‘Shine’ (ft. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché)

4. ‘Why We Speak’ (ft. Q-Tip & Esperanza Spalding)

5. ‘Over’ (ft. Yebba)

6. ‘Better Than I Imagined’ (ft. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

7. ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ (ft. Lalah Hathaway & Common)

8. ‘Everybody Love’ (ft. Musiq Soulchild & Posdnuos)

9. ‘It Don’t Matter’ (ft. Gregory Porter & Ledisi)

10. ‘Heaven’s Here’ (ft. Ant Clemons)

11. ‘Out Of My Hands’ (ft Jennifer Hudson)

12. ‘Forever’ (ft. PJ Morton & India.Arie)

13. ‘Bright Lights’ (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

Glasper’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Fuck Yo Feelings’. In 2020, he teamed up with Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder to form the supergroup Dinner Party, releasing their self-titled LP that same year.

Nearly two years in the making, Martin – who is best known for working with Kendrick Lamar – rented out Chalice Studios in Los Angeles at the end of 2019, and the four musicians got to work on the project. Martin and Washington handled sax duties, with Glasper on keys, and 9th Wonder lacing the production.