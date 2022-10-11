Listen to Robert Glasper’s new collaboration with Mac Miller

Robert Glasper has shared a new song featuring the late Mac Miller – listen to ‘Therapy Pt. 2’ below.

The track is set to appear the ‘Supreme Edition’ of Glasper’s 2022 album ‘Black Radio III’, which comes out this Friday (October 14) via Loma Vista (pre-order/pre-save here).

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, the producer/musician explained: “I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to [Miller], and literally within an hour he sent me back that track.

Advertisement

“Everything was on there – both verses the choruses – and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

The estate of Mac Miller (whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick) said: “We’re honoured to share this beautiful song that Malcolm created with Robert Glasper with the world.

“Anyone that followed Malcolm’s career closely is already aware of the respect he held for Robert’s work. The song is the product of the friendship the two shared and perfectly encapsulates the musical gifts of both Malcolm and Robert.”

The original version of ‘Black Radio III’ was released back in February, and featured collaborations with the likes of H.E.R., Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common and Ty Dolla $ign.

Mac Miller, who died aged 26 in 2018, released a track called ‘Therapy’ in 2014 as part of his ‘Faces’ mixtape.

Advertisement

In May this year, one of the three men charged in relation to Miller‘s death from a drug overdose was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison.