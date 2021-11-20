Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce first tour in over a decade

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss have announced a 2022 US and European tour, marking their first time hitting the road together in 12 years.

It comes after the pair released their new album ‘Raise The Roof’ yesterday (November 19), marking 14 years since the release of their first collaborative release, ‘Raising Sand’.

‘Raise The Roof’ features 12 new recordings of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. The record also includes ‘High and Lonesome’, an original song written by Plant and Burnett.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss said in a statement about their new album. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

The album was produced by T Bone Burnett and features contributions from drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl and more.

The accompanying tour will kick off on June 1, 2022, at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York, and will include a performance at London’s BST Hyde Park festival on June 26.

Tickets for US dates go on sale at 10am local time on December 3, following a series of pre-sales beginning November 29. European dates go on sale at 9am CET on November 26, with pre-sales beginning November 24.

See the tour dates below. All tickets can be found on the duo’s official website.

JUNE 2022

1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

JULY 2022

1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin have become one of the latest legendary bands to join TikTok.

The band’s full discography is now available for users to soundtrack their posts with, and the new account promises Led Zeppelin-themed artwork, graphics, archive live performances and more.

The band join the likes of The Beatles and ABBA in joining TikTok in 2021, with the former adding 36 of their biggest hits to the platform including ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Love Me Do,’ ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand,’ ‘Something, ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Day Tripper’ and ‘Paperback Writer.’