Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce North America tour for Summer 2024

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced details of an extensive new North American tour to take place this summer.
The tour will be titled ‘Can’t Let Go’, and will kick off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and run for 30 dates, wrapping up in Vail, Colorado on September 1, with some more dates also expected to still be added. See below for full details.
Tickets for the shows went on pre-sale today (February 14), with the general sale taking place at 10am local time on Friday (February 16) here.
The duo last toured together in 2022, which itself was their first complete tour in 12 years. That last tour followed on from their second collaborative album ‘Raise the Roof’, released in 2021.
‘Raise the Roof’ featured 12 new recordings of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. The record also included ‘High and Lonesome’, an original song written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced the record.
Their first album together was 2007’s ‘Raising Sand’, which won the Album of the Year prize at the Grammys.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour will play:
JUNE
2 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom
4 – Camdenton, Missouri – Ozarks Amphitheater
5 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater
7 – Prior Lake, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
8 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field
11 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
12 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival
14 – Toledo, Ohio – Toledo Zoo * Aquarium Amphitheater
15 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake
18 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap
19 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap
AUGUST
8 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater
9 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater
11 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Music Festival
13 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
14 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
16 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD
17 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD
19 – Eugene, Oregon – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre
21 – Murphy’s, California – Ironstone Amphitheatre
22 – Stanford, California – Frost Amphitheater
24 – Paso Robles, California – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
25 – Highland, California – Yaamava Theater
26 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Pepsi Amphitheater
28 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera
29 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera
31 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunset Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
1 – Vail, Colorado – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater