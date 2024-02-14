NewsMusic News

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce North America tour for Summer 2024

The 'Can't Let Go' tour will be their first complete tour for two years

By Max Pilley
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced details of an extensive new North American tour to take place this summer.

The tour will be titled ‘Can’t Let Go’, and will kick off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and run for 30 dates, wrapping up in Vail, Colorado on September 1, with some more dates also expected to still be added. See below for full details.

Tickets for the shows went on pre-sale today (February 14), with the general sale taking place at 10am local time on Friday (February 16) here.

The duo last toured together in 2022, which itself was their first complete tour in 12 years. That last tour followed on from their second collaborative album ‘Raise the Roof’, released in 2021.

‘Raise the Roof’ featured 12 new recordings of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. The record also included ‘High and Lonesome’, an original song written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced the record.

Their first album together was 2007’s ‘Raising Sand’, which won the Album of the Year prize at the Grammys.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ Tour will play: 

JUNE 

2 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom 
4 – Camdenton, Missouri – Ozarks Amphitheater 
5 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater 
7 – Prior Lake, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater 
8 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field 
11 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park 
12 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival 
14 – Toledo, Ohio – Toledo Zoo * Aquarium Amphitheater 
15 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake 
18 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap 
19 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap 

AUGUST 

8 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater 
9 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater 
11 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Music Festival 
13 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre 
14 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre 
16 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD 
17 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD 
19 – Eugene, Oregon – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre 
21 – Murphy’s, California – Ironstone Amphitheatre 
22 – Stanford, California – Frost Amphitheater 
24 – Paso Robles, California – Vina Robles Amphitheatre 
25 – Highland, California – Yaamava Theater 
26 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Pepsi Amphitheater 
28 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera 
29 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera 
31 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunset Amphitheater 

SEPTEMBER 

1 – Vail, Colorado – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater 

