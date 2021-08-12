Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite to announce new album ‘Raise The Roof’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced their new joint album, ‘Raise The Roof’.

The new LP will follow 14 years on from 2007’s ‘Raising Sand’, the duo’s first collaborative record.

‘Raise The Roof’ will be released on November 19 via Warner Music and has been previewed today (August 12) by Plant and Krauss’ cover of ‘Can’t Let Go’.

The track, which was originally written by Randy Weeks, was notably recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album ‘Car Wheels On A Gravel Road’, and you can hear Plant and Krauss’ take on ‘Can’t Let Go’ below.

‘Raise The Roof’ was produced by T Bone Burnett and features contributions from drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl and more.

The album features 12 new recordings of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. The record also includes ‘High and Lonesome’, an original song written by Plant and Burnett.

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss said in a statement about their new album. “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Plant added: “You hear something and you go, ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’

“It’s a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

You can see the tracklist for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Raise The Roof’ below.

1. ‘Quattro (World Drifts In)’

2. ‘The Price of Love’

3. ‘Go Your Way’

4. ‘Trouble With My Lover’

5. ‘Searching for My Love’

6. ‘Can’t Let Go’

7. ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

8. ‘You Led Me to The Wrong’

9. ‘Last Kind Words Blues’

10. ‘High and Lonesome’

11. ‘Going Where the Lonely Go’

12. ‘Somebody Was Watching Over Me’

Plant and Krauss also plan to tour in 2022, with live dates set to be announced soon.