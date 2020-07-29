Robert Plant announces ‘Digging Deep: Subterranea’ anthology

Robert Plant has announced the upcoming release of a career-spanning anthology CD set titled ‘Digging Deep: Subterranea’, which will accompany the third season of his podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant.

The two CD set will include 30 tracks from across his 11 solo albums, including three previously unreleased songs, Toussaint McCall’s ‘Nothing Takes the Place of You’, Charley Feathers’ ‘Too Much Alike’ (performed as a duet with Patty Griffin), and ‘Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)’, from Plant’s upcoming ‘Band of Joy Volume 2’.

Plant will also be joined by a lineup of legends on the album, including Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Buddy Miller, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and more. The album is slated for release on October 2 via Plant’s own label, Es Paranza.

‘Digging Deep: Subterranea’ can be physically pre-ordered or pre-saved on digital streaming services from this link.

The third season of Plant’s podcast began on July 27. Five new episodes will be released fortnightly over Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

The tracklist of ‘Digging Deep: Subterranea’ is:

Disc 1

1. ‘Rainbow’

2. ‘Hurting Kind’

3. ‘Shine It All Around’

4. ‘Ship of Fools’

5. ‘Nothing Takes the Place of You’

6. ‘Darkness, Darkness’

7. ‘Heaven Knows’

8. ‘In the Mood’

9. ‘Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)’

10. ‘New World’

11. ‘Like I’ve Never Been Gone’

12. ‘I Believe’

13. ‘Dance with You Tonight’

14. ‘Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down’

15. ‘Great Spirit (Acoustic)’

Disc 2

1. ‘Angel Dance’

2. ‘Takamba’

3. ‘Anniversary’

4. ‘Wreckless Love’

5. ‘White Clean & Neat’

6. ‘Silver Rider’

7. ‘Fat Lip’

8. ’29 Palms’

9. ‘Last Time I Saw Her’

10. ‘Embrace Another Fall’

11. ‘Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin)’

12. ‘Big Log’

13. ‘Falling in Love Again’

14. ‘Memory Song (Hello Hello)’

15. ‘Promised Land’