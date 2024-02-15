Robert Plant “can’t find words” to write new music

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has opened up about his struggles with writing new music.

Speaking to Rolling Stone recently to announce his upcoming tour with Alison Krauss, the pair shared about what they’ve been up to in recent times. While Krauss revealed that she has been back in the studio, Plant said he’s been “going through all that stuff that I never released and never quite got finished”.

When asked specifically if he’s been working on new music, Robert Plant said: “I’ve got a Tascam digital recorder, and I sing, and I put the vocals through a guitar pedal, and then I record them on that over there, and it sounds great. Why bother to go to the studio? But I can’t find words. This is a very difficult time to try and wax lyrical out there.”

Advertisement

Plant then went on to share that he isn’t ready to think about retirement just yet. He said: “For me, the continuum must keep going. Today, I was pulling all my lyric books out and going, ‘Gotta get the groove back. I’ve got something to say.’ So yeah, I’m going to keep going — as long as they’ve got effects machines that make me sound good.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Rolling Stone, Plant and Krauss announced the details of an extensive new North American tour to take place this summer. The tour will be titled ‘Can’t Let Go’, and will kick off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and run for 30 dates, wrapping up in Vail, Colorado on September 1, with more dates also expected to be added.

Tickets for the shows went on pre-sale yesterday (February 14), with the general sale taking place at 10am local time on Friday (February 16) here.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ tour dates are:

JUNE

02 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom

04 – Camdenton, Missouri – Ozarks Amphitheater

05 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater

07 – Prior Lake, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

08 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field

11 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park

12 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival

14 – Toledo, Ohio – Toledo Zoo * Aquarium Amphitheater

15 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

18 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

19 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

AUGUST

08 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

09 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

11 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Music Festival

13 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

14 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

16 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD

17 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD

19 – Eugene, Oregon – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre

21 – Murphy’s, California – Ironstone Amphitheatre

22 – Stanford, California – Frost Amphitheater

24 – Paso Robles, California – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

25 – Highland, California – Yaamava Theater

26 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Pepsi Amphitheater

28 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera

29 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera

31 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunset Amphitheater

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

01 – Vail, Colorado – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater