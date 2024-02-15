Robert Plant “can’t find words” to write new music

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has opened up about his struggles with writing new music.
Speaking to Rolling Stone recently to announce his upcoming tour with Alison Krauss, the pair shared about what they’ve been up to in recent times. While Krauss revealed that she has been back in the studio, Plant said he’s been “going through all that stuff that I never released and never quite got finished”.
When asked specifically if he’s been working on new music, Robert Plant said: “I’ve got a Tascam digital recorder, and I sing, and I put the vocals through a guitar pedal, and then I record them on that over there, and it sounds great. Why bother to go to the studio? But I can’t find words. This is a very difficult time to try and wax lyrical out there.”
Plant then went on to share that he isn’t ready to think about retirement just yet. He said: “For me, the continuum must keep going. Today, I was pulling all my lyric books out and going, ‘Gotta get the groove back. I’ve got something to say.’ So yeah, I’m going to keep going — as long as they’ve got effects machines that make me sound good.”
Elsewhere in the interview with Rolling Stone, Plant and Krauss announced the details of an extensive new North American tour to take place this summer. The tour will be titled ‘Can’t Let Go’, and will kick off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and run for 30 dates, wrapping up in Vail, Colorado on September 1, with more dates also expected to be added.
Tickets for the shows went on pre-sale yesterday (February 14), with the general sale taking place at 10am local time on Friday (February 16) here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ ‘Can’t Let Go’ tour dates are:
JUNE
02 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cain’s Ballroom
04 – Camdenton, Missouri – Ozarks Amphitheater
05 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater
07 – Prior Lake, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
08 – Madison, Wisconsin – Breese Stevens Field
11 – Des Moines, Iowa – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
12 – Highland Park, Illinois – Ravinia Festival
14 – Toledo, Ohio – Toledo Zoo * Aquarium Amphitheater
15 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake
18 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap
19 – Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap
AUGUST
08 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater
09 – Missoula, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater
11 – Edmonton, Canada – Edmonton Folk Music Festival
13 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
14 – Vancouver, Canada – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
16 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD
17 – Seattle, Washington, venue TBD
19 – Eugene, Oregon – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre
21 – Murphy’s, California – Ironstone Amphitheatre
22 – Stanford, California – Frost Amphitheater
24 – Paso Robles, California – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
25 – Highland, California – Yaamava Theater
26 – Flagstaff, Arizona – Pepsi Amphitheater
28 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera
29 – Santa Fe, New Mexico – The Santa Fe Opera
31 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Sunset Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
01 – Vail, Colorado – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater