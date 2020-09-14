Robert Plant says Willie Nelson gives away free weed from his tour bus

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant has shared a story remembering how Willie Nelson would give away free weed from his tour bus.

Plant recently toured with the folk legend, and says it was one of the highlights of his career.

Speaking on his own podcast Digging Deep, Plant spoke of the tour, saying: “The most cherished moment of my career was staying up for a couple of days. Not going home, just going to the next place. Finding that I was in transit forever.

“We were invited to play with Willie Nelson a couple of months ago and he was travelling through his tour with his big bus giving away weed to everybody.”

Elaborating on Nelson’s pop-up shop, Plant added: “He just gives it away. It’s a truckload from here to the … mirrorball and beyond. Free. With doors to go in, get your little hit and go out the other side.”

Back in April, Willie Nelson hosted ‘Come And Toke It’, an online variety show to mark 4/20. Nelson helped celebrate the unofficial weed holiday early by hosting the livestreamed event, which lasted for precisely four hours and 20 minutes.

Back in 2015, Nelson launched his own chain of cannabis shops called Willie’s Reserve. “Willie has spent a lifetime in support of cannabis, both the industrial hemp side and the marijuana side,” his business partner said of the venture at the time.

Willie Nelson released his 70th studio album, ‘First Rose Of Spring’, earlier this summer. A four-star NME review said the album “doesn’t sound like a man coming to the end of his prime, but one slap-bang in the middle of it”.