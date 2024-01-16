Robert Plant’s Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Robert Plant‘s Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian have announced a UK headline tour for this year – find all the details below.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman and soloist formed the band back in 2019. Its line-up is completed by Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

On March 13, Saving Grace will kick off a run of UK shows with a performance at Bristol Beacon. Further dates are scheduled for Ipswich Regent, London Palladium and the Assembly Hall Theatre in Tunbridge Wells.

Plant and co. are then set to visit Peterborough, Nottingham, Hastings, Liverpool, Sheffield and Blackburn later in March before resuming the tour in Harrogate on April 30. From there, the group will make stop-offs in Stockton and Warwick in May ahead of gigs in Southend and Woking in July.

Per a press release, the upcoming concerts will be “a rare opportunity to witness the collective’s unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues”. Taylor McCall is due to open as a special guest support act.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 19) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

As announced previously, Robert Plant’s Saving Grace will also be performing as part of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March.

Robert Plant’s Saving Grace will play:

MARCH

13 – Bristol Beacon

14 – Ipswich Regent

17 – London Palladium

18 – Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls

20 – Peterborough New Theatre

21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

23 – Hastings White Rock Theatre

24 – London’s Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust series)

26 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

27 – Sheffield City Hall

29 – Blackburn King George’s



APRIL

30 – Harrogate Royal Hall



MAY

01 – Stockton Globe

03 – Warwick Arts Centre



JULY

23 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

24 – Woking New Victoria Theatre

Robert Plant’s Saving Grace played a run of UK shows last November.

The previous month saw Plant perform Led Zeppelin’s classic track ‘Stairway To Heaven’ live for the first time since 2007 during a charity event.