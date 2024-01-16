Robert Plant’s Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Robert Plant‘s Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian have announced a UK headline tour for this year – find all the details below.
The former Led Zeppelin frontman and soloist formed the band back in 2019. Its line-up is completed by Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).
On March 13, Saving Grace will kick off a run of UK shows with a performance at Bristol Beacon. Further dates are scheduled for Ipswich Regent, London Palladium and the Assembly Hall Theatre in Tunbridge Wells.
Plant and co. are then set to visit Peterborough, Nottingham, Hastings, Liverpool, Sheffield and Blackburn later in March before resuming the tour in Harrogate on April 30. From there, the group will make stop-offs in Stockton and Warwick in May ahead of gigs in Southend and Woking in July.
Per a press release, the upcoming concerts will be “a rare opportunity to witness the collective’s unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues”. Taylor McCall is due to open as a special guest support act.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 19) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.
As announced previously, Robert Plant’s Saving Grace will also be performing as part of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March.
Robert Plant’s Saving Grace will play:
MARCH
13 – Bristol Beacon
14 – Ipswich Regent
17 – London Palladium
18 – Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls
20 – Peterborough New Theatre
21 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
23 – Hastings White Rock Theatre
24 – London’s Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust series)
26 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
27 – Sheffield City Hall
29 – Blackburn King George’s
APRIL
30 – Harrogate Royal Hall
MAY
01 – Stockton Globe
03 – Warwick Arts Centre
JULY
23 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
24 – Woking New Victoria Theatre
Robert Plant’s Saving Grace played a run of UK shows last November.
The previous month saw Plant perform Led Zeppelin’s classic track ‘Stairway To Heaven’ live for the first time since 2007 during a charity event.