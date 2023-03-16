Robert Smith “sickened” by Ticketmaster fees, after The Cure aimed for low ticket prices

The Cure‘s Robert Smith has said he is “sickened” by high Ticketmaster fees for the band’s upcoming North American tour after they vowed to keep prices affordable for fans.

Last week the band announced a 30-date tour across the US, which is set to kick off at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on May 10 before closing out at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida on July 1.

In an email to fans, Smith said they would keep ticket prices reasonable, writing: “The Cure have agreed all ticket prices, and apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour.”

The band also said that tickets would not be “transferable” to minimise “resale and keep prices at face value”. Smith has since elaborated on the ticketing strategy, acknowledging “real problems” with the system and that it wasn’t “perfect”, but did clarify that the band had a “final say” over pricing.

However, after the Verified Fan sale went live yesterday (March 15), some fans reported that Ticketmaster fees, including service fee, facility charge and order processing fee, exceeded the price of actual tickets.

Smith has now responded, tweeting that he was “sickened” by the “ticketmaster ‘fees’ debacle”.

He continued: “To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

He went on to say that he’d been told that ticket resale and exchange company StubHub had pulled listings in all markets except New York, Chicago, Denver, adding: “(ie. cities in states that have laws protecting scalpers)”. He continued: “Please don’t buy from the scalpers – there are still tickets available – it is just a very slow process… x.”

Smith added: “I will be back if I get anything serious on the tm fees… in the meantime, I am compelled to note down my obvious recurring elephant in the room thought… that if no-one bought from scalpers… then… x.”

The Cure have not toured the US since 2016, but performed at Pasadena Daydream Festival and Austin City Limits in 2019.

Reviewing The Cure in London this December, NME described the show as “an unusual, but thrilling festive party”.