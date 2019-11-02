Pink reveals Robin Williams once staged a stand-up show to distract her from losing at the Grammys

"I was so glad I fucking lost"

Pink has recounted the time Robin Williams performed an impromptu stand-up comedy routine to cheer her up after failing to win a Grammy in 2003.

In a new interview with Billboard, the artist goes back to the night she was up for two awards at the event in 2003, for ‘M!ssundaztood’ and ‘Get The Party Started’. After losing out to Norah Jones, the ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer broke down in tears, before receiving some attention from another attendee sat in front of her.

“I was with Carey, and I was holding on to his arm so fucking tight because I wanted it so bad,” she explained in the interview. She then broke down over the snub, with Williams turning around and launching into “a 15-minute stand-up routine for me” to distract her from the disappointment.

“He made fun of everybody that walked by. He was so compassionate and lovely to me that it ended up being one of my favourite moments of my career.”

The singer concluded the memory was better than actually winning the Grammy. “I was so glad I fucking lost,” she added to Billboard. “My Grammy would be sitting down at my guesthouse collecting dust, but I have the memory of Robin Williams being an amazing person.”

