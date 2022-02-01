Robyn cancels Way Out West, Bergen Fest and PiPfest headline performances

Robyn has announced that she’s had to pull out of headlining upcoming festivals Way Out West, Bergen Fest and PiPfest.

The Swedish singer-songwriter took to Twitter earlier today (February 1) to break the news.

“It is an understatement to say that I was looking forward to headlining at Way Out West, Pip and Bergen Fest this summer, but circumstances have shifted and I unfortunately won’t be able to for this year. I’m so sorry about this,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Robyn cushioned the blow for fans by updating them on the status of her new music.

“But there are many exciting things to come and even though it is taking a little longer, I can’t wait to reunite with you as soon as my new album is ready,” she wrote. “I’ve missed playing for you so much and I’m still planning to go back on tour as soon as I can. All my love, Robyn.”

Robyn’s last new music was last October’s ‘Call My Name’, her collaboration with Swedish duo Smile.

“I love singing ‘Call My Name’, and it was a true pleasure to record it and rave around in this beautiful song together with Joakim and Björn,” Robyn said of the track at the time of its release.

Smile – comprising Björn Yttling (Peter, Björn and John) and Joakim Åhlund (Teddybears, Caesars) – dropped their latest album, ‘Phantom Island’, back in November via Chimp Limbs.

Robyn and Åhlund have previously collaborated together on the former’s albums ‘Robyn’ (2005) and ‘Body Talk’ (2010).

Elsewhere, Lorde has discussed Robyn‘s influence on her career and the cameo the Swedish singer made on her new album ‘Solar Power’.

In a recent interview with NME, Lorde talked about how Robyn’s emotional intelligence as a songwriter has impacted her.

“I think there’s just so much room in Robyn’s world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction,” Lorde told NME.

“I think about a song like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ – she’s not in a traditional hero’s role; she’s telling someone to break up with their girlfriend so they can be with her. But she’s also having a huge amount of empathy for that other woman – that is some really big, complex adult shit to be tackling in a dancefloor banger!”