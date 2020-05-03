Listen to Robyn’s elegant Met Gala-inspired playlist

Robyn has shared an elegant Met Gala-inspired playlist featuring the likes of Janet Jackson, David Bowie, and more – listen to it below.

Inspired by the 2020 Met Gala exhibit ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration’, Robyn, who attended the Met gala for the first time in 2019, put together the playlist for Vogue.

Offering an eclectic mix of timeless classics, Robyn included David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, Janet Jackson’s ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’, Prince‘s ‘Kiss’, Donna Summer‘s ‘I Feel Love’, The Pharcyde‘s ‘Runnin”, and Kraftwerk‘s ‘Numbers’.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Janet Jackson – ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ David Bowie – ‘Heores’ Kraftwerk – ‘Numbers’ Missy Elliott – ‘Hot Boyz’ Sade – Paradise Marvin Gaye – ‘Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)’ Suicide – ‘Dream Baby Dream’ The Knife – ‘Silent Shout’ Lil’ Louis – ‘French Kiss’ Prince – ‘Kiss’ Eurythmics – ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ Donna Summer – ‘I Feel Love’ The Flamingos – ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ The Pharcyde – ‘Runnin” Martika – ‘Love… Thy Will Be Done’ Jan Johansson – ‘Visa Från Utanmyra’

Listen to the playlist below:

Back in February, Robyn was honoured as the Songwriter Of The Decade at the NME Awards 2020 in London.

Charli XCX and Héloïse Letissier of Christine And The Queens presented the prestigious award to Robyn, before a montage of the pop icon’s work was projected on a giant TV screen.

During her post-award acceptance interview, she revealed that she’s hoping to get into the studio this summer to record new material.

Talking to NME in the winners’ room, she said that she was planning to work on new songs that didn’t make it onto her acclaimed 2018 album ‘Honey’.

“There are leftovers,” Robyn said. “Some of them I’m going to record this summer, I hope. Usually, I finish songs. If I start them, I finish them. The last album took eight years. I hope it won’t take that long next time.”